Triple H Reveals Whether Or Not He Watches AEW

With Triple H at the helm of creative in WWE as its Chief Content Officer, many have questioned whether or not he pays attention to the AEW product. That question was asked by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and Triple H had the following response.

"Do I watch it on a week to week basis? No," Triple H said. "Am I aware of what's happening there? To a degree. I'm not following everything they do. There's sometimes I'll see somebody would say, 'Oh, it's very similar to what they do.' I'm like, 'I had no idea.'"

Triple H also said that while he understands people think WWE's philosophy of everything being competition is cliché, it doesn't make it any less true. With that said, the WWE head of creative also believes that the key to success is not worrying about what other promotions are doing.

"At the end of the day, you have to focus on what you're doing," Triple H said. "You have to focus on your product. It doesn't matter what anybody else is doing. If people wanna watch that product there's nothing I can do about it. There's nothing that's gonna prevent me from doing that, right? Focus on my product, make my product the best product it can possibly be and I have confidence in that ability for this team, for the amount of people, for the talent that we have. I'll put our talent against anybody. That is how you are successful."

Triple H admitted that WWE keeps tabs on Monday Night Football as well as other sports in order to be strategic when it comes to scheduling events. He believes those who think WWE's decision makers look at what AEW is doing don't understand the big picture.