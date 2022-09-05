Kurt Angle Recalls Receiving Career Advice From A Psychic

Kurt Angle is a WWE Hall of Famer, Grand Slam Champion, and Olympic gold medalist. However, wrestling was not the only viable option for Angle following the 1996 Olympics.

"In 1996, after the Olympics, I actually went to L.A.," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show." "I had a friend of mine ... You know Dennis Miller? ... His brother is Jimmy, he owns Mosaic Talent. He manages Jim Carrey, Will Ferrell, all the big stars ... He brought me out to LA after the Olympics and we met with production companies and he was getting me really fired up. He wanted me to move out there."

Angle then revealed what stopped him from moving out to L.A. before he started his pro wrestling career. "A [different] friend of mine got me a gift, an interview with a psychic," Angle continued. "I go to the psychic ... The psychic said that if I went out to L.A. right now, all I would do is waste my money from the Olympics ... I decided not to go."

The Olympic Gold Medalist would wind up acting, but it was until later on in his career. "I didn't go for any auditions until, until gosh, until I got into TNA." However, he initially joined WWE with the aim of moving into Hollywood. "Part of the reason why I went to WWE is to start my acting career."

Angle has since appeared in several movies and over TV shows, most recently playing himself on an episode of "Ryan's Mystery Playdate" in 2021 (per IMDb).

