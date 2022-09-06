The Street Profits Shut Down Rumors

Although The Street Profits have been unable to snag a WWE tag team title in a while, the duo dismissed rumors that they plan to split.

In a backstage interview with Inside the Ropes during last weekend's Clash at the Castle, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins insisted they never considered ending their six-year partnership.

"Honestly don't understand, man," Ford said about the break-up talk. "I think the first time I heard about it was an interview, maybe last week, the week before last."

Ford added that his reaction to the story was, "Dang, man. Both of us are just staying focused on the task at hand. We don't have the 'Raw' Tag Team Championships anymore, which we never lost. We're trying to regain back the 'SmackDown' Tag Team Championships, trying to accomplish something we never did before, which is win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships."

Ford added that he and Dawkins each became fathers recently, noting that "we already got a whole bunch of stuff on our plate as it is."

Dawkins affirmed Ford's comments and stressed the fraternal bond between them. "We've been brothers since NXT, so it means a lot," he said.

Dawkins added that New Day occasionally dallied in solo pursuits but never broke up.

"They're still together, but they've also had their little singles runs," he said. "But they've always had each other's back no matter what. So, we're brothers at the end of the day."