Tyson Fury Addresses Whether He Would Sign Full-Time WWE Contract

The appearance of WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury during Saturday's Clash at the Castle event, which involved knocking Austin Theory unconscious before he could cash in Money in the Bank, shaking hands with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, and doing a brief rendition of the Don McLean song "American Pie" with Drew McIntyre, has sparked talk that the British boxer might have a future in the WWE.

At the post-event press conference with McIntyre and Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the self-proclaimed "Gypsy King" said he would consider participating in more WWE events when his boxing commitments were completed.

"At the moment, I'm a heavyweight world champion and I have plenty of fights that I have to take in the next few years," Fury said. "But I really have a passion for WWE, as you saw me at Crown Jewel and here and a couple of other events. Never say never, let's just say. I'd definitely be open to it in the future, for sure."

As for Levesque, he opened the door to having Fury as part of the WWE roster when his boxing commitments are fulfilled.

"We enjoy what we get to do with him now," Levesque said. "Having him, and his family here is our pleasure. I know they mess with each other, I saw the look between him and Roman Reigns tonight, when the time comes and Tyson Fury and I have that conversation, I can guarantee you this, we're going to have to build some bigger stadiums, somewhere, to hold that event."