One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return

Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again.

The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji.

Strowman won the 'WWE Raw' Tag Team Championship with Nicholas, the son of WWE referee John Cone, from Cesaro and Sheamus at WrestleMania 34. Strowman picked the then-10-year-old boy from the crowd to be his partner that night. The win made Nicholas the youngest champion in WWE history.

Strowman and Nicholas vacated their titles the next night due to "scheduling conflicts," as Nicholas was in the fourth grade and was prioritizing his schooling over a fledgling WWE career.

Strowman was released from WWE in June 2021 and went on to appear on the independent scene in such promotions as EC3's Control Your Narrative and NEW. Strowman and other members of the CYN roster made a surprise appearance at ROH's final pay-per-view under Sinclair Broadcast Group in December.

Strowman joins Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis as previously released talents who have been brought back to WWE in the wake of Triple H taking over as Chief Content Officer.

Strowman is set to also appear on this Friday's "WWE SmackDown." Considering that it won't be a school night, could it be possible that he reunites with his former partner?