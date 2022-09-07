MLW Partners With New Management Production Company

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has confirmed a significant partnership that may take the promotion to "new heights."

As reported by Sports Illustrated, MLW have partnered with Range Sports, a division of Range Media Partners best known for its successes in the film, television, and music industries. The company, headed up by its president Will Funk — former Executive Vice President of WarnerMedia — is set to develop content opportunities "around a high-growth property" in MLW. Notably, Funk played a key role in bringing All Elite Wrestling to Turner Sports, now owned by WarnerMedia. Funk will aim to utilize his vast resources within Range Sports and through their partners in an attempt to elevate MLW. Funk made it clear that his priorities right now for MLW will be to find a distribution partner, the right brand partners, and to seek out "the right talent to weave into MLW so it receives increased exposure."

"With so much disruption in the content space, live sports are increasingly valued," MLW CEO Court Bauer said. "Range has the resources to take Major League Wrestling to new heights by creating strategic partnerships that enrich and ensure our continued momentum ... Range has created a true dream team in the entertainment and sports space, so this is a great opportunity for MLW. Right now, we're airing in over 60 countries. The goal is to extract maximum value across television, sponsor sales, event touring, and our full portfolio. We want to grow our windows and that is driven by live broadcasts."

In July, MLW and BeIN Sport announced that the organization's content would be broadcast on the free streaming and over-the-air channel beIN Sports XTRA. There is currently no word on if the Range Sports deal will affect this agreement.