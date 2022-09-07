Johnny Gargano Comments On Fun 'Coincidences' Since His WWE Return

Johnny Gargano's return to WWE has been something of a walk down memory lane for the former "NXT" Grand Slam Champion.

"We've had some fun 'coincidences' with this return of mine," Gargano tweeted. "I came back in Toronto in the building where I won my first title in WWE."

Gargano and his former tag team partner, Tommaso Ciampa, won the "NXT" Tag Team Championship from The Revival (now AEW's FTR) in a two-out-of-three falls match at "NXT" TakeOver Toronto in 2016. Six years later, Toronto was the site of Gargano's surprise return to WWE after opting to not renew his contract at the end of 2021. Before his return in August, Gargano was last seen on WWE television being attacked by Grayson Waller during what was supposed to be Gargano's farewell address to the WWE universe. Before his return, Gargano had been coy about his future, opting to take part in meet and greets the same weekend as AEWvNJPW Forbidden Door, as well as sending a video message to his friend Alex Shelley during an Impact Wrestling broadcast.

"Now my first match back will be in Portland in the last arena I performed in before the pandemic," Gargano continued. This past Monday, Gargano announced that he will make his in-ring return on the Sept. 12th edition of "WWE Raw," which will take place in the same city where Gargano lost to Finn Balor in a blistering match at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

No opponent has been named for Gargano's in-ring return, but he has been exchanging coarse words with Men's Money In The Bank Winner Theory in recent weeks.