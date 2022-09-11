Seth Rollins Discusses The 'Double Edged Sword' That Came With Vince McMahon's WWE Booking

On the newly released edition of Fox Sports host Ryan Satin's "Out of Character" podcast, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch covered the gamut of gossipy items saturating fan forums, including, for Rollins, what life has been like as a main-event guy in the post-Vince McMahon era. His comments on the shift in creative direction since McMahon's son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque assumed the storytelling reins were diplomatic, but it's clear that WWE's established veterans feel less scrutinized and newly energized.

"I trusted Vince, but to have a breath of fresh air is really good," Rollins began. "With Vince, it was a double-edged sword: You knew exactly who to go to, and there was security in that ... If you got a yes from him, nothing else beneath that mattered. On the other side of that, he was very all over the place. That was part of his genius, but it was also very stressful."

More revealing was Rollins' perspective that Triple H is essentially still re-shuffling the deck, no small task after a singular titan has been dealing the creative hand for generations. "He's just starting the chess board with all of his pieces messed up," as Rollins put it. "Right now he's just getting all his pieces in place, and then we'll start marching ... It's a wild changeover and super-abrupt, which put all of us on our back foot, Triple H included. But I'm very excited to see what the future looks like in three to six months ... That's not a knock on Vince. It's just, new is exciting ... It's like stepping into a parallel universe."

With more eyes on the company than ever — both creatively and in terms of its operational conduct — Rollins, Lynch and the entire roster can only hope the existing WWE Universe (and, if the aggressive cross-promotion across partner networks like Fox and A&E works its magic, some curious converts) will step into the unknown with them.

