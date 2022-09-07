Mick Foley Wishes He Would Have Stayed In TNA Long Enough To Work With WWE HOFer

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has carved out one of the most incredible careers in wrestling history, being labeled as "The Hardcore Legend" for the insane stunts and moments he provided his fans throughout his 20-year career. What some may not know about Foley, however, is that he was once listed (in storyline) as the co-owner of TNA, which he would later, once again in storyline, change to IMPACT Wrestling.

Foley revealed on the latest episode of his podcast "Foley is Pod" that IMPACT Wrestling had other plans on how to debut him, giving him a more important role as owner of a part of the company.

"I would've loved to have done that X-Division thing," Foley said. "Looking back on it, if I had come in with that 'I'm Mick Foley, I just purchased the X-Division,' it could've made a difference. I wish I had done that."

Although Foley did most of his incredible work in the WWE, that three-year stint in IMPACT Wrestling gave him the opportunity to work with talent the likes of Sting, Abyss, Jeff Jarrett, Booker T, Kevin Nash, and Angle again, just to name a few. However, there was one name Foley didn't get the chance to wrestle with the company, who was arguably the biggest name of them all.

"I wish I had stuck around long enough to have a match with Hulk Hogan," Foley said. "Two types of people in the world, those that acknowledge being in the ring with Hulk is a big deal and those that pretend it isn't. But I did two promos in the ring with him, it's a pretty fricken big deal."

