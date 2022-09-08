Chavo Guerrero On How WWE Will Do Without Vince McMahon In Charge

Many fans believe the WWE without Vince McMahon as chief executive could change for the better with a greater focus on creating quality television, and it seems Chavo Guerrero agrees with them. In an interview with the "Wrestling Perspective Podcast," Guerrero held out hope that a post-McMahon WWE can improve on what came before it.

"With WWE, now that Vince is gone, I definitely think it's going to change and you're going to see it really flourish," he said.

Guerrero added a not-subtle dig at McMahon's wealth as being an impediment to improving WWE's quality.

"I believe it's going to really just go to new heights just because you've got guys that care, that aren't just a billionaire – they're actually there to make great TV," he said. "I think that's going to be really good."

In previous interviews, Guerrero saw several aspects of McMahon's personality and focus on the WWE shows. In a November 2020 interview with Chris Van Vliet, he recalled how McMahon sought his input the day after his cousin, Eddie Guerrero, died in 2005, on whether the show should be cancelled — Guerrero was opposed to cancellation and recalled, "They wanted my opinion on it – and whether he would have taken it or not, it's up to him, it's his show."

In the same interview with Van Vliet, Guerrero rememebered McMahon's idea for him to renounce his Hispanic heritage and wrestle under the name "Kerwin White." Guerrero said he challenged McMahon to go further by having him dress in Ku Klux Klan white robes, adding that McMahon initially approved the idea but later rejected it as "too risky and racist."