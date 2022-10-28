What We Learned About Chris Benoit's Brain After His Death

In September 2007, Julian Bailes, the chairman of neurosurgery at West Virginia University and a founding member of the Sports Legacy Institute, announced the findings of his organization, stating that Chris Benoit's brain had undergone many changes from concussions. "These extreme changes throughout Chris Benoit's brain are enough to explain aberrant behavior, including suicide and even homicide," Bailes said (via ESPN).

However, Bailes added that he felt their findings were not evidence that brain damage was the reason for the murder-suicide. "I think even if you had a great psychiatric input on this case that you couldn't come up with why human behavior can become so severe," Bailes said (via ABC News).

The Sports Legacy Institute's post-mortem diagnosis was that Chris Benoit was suffering from a form of brain damage named Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Dr. Robert Cantu compared the condition of Benoit's brain to a man aged 80 or older with "very severe" Alzheimer's disease, adding, "His was the most extensively damaged of the brains we have examined so far." According to ESPN, Benoit's brain was "liquefied" by the time police officers found his body, which was only one day after he died.

In addition, Science Daily reported that abnormal proteins in Chris Benoit's brain "has been confirmed to cause neurodegeneration, cognitive impairment and dementia."