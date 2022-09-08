Backstage Notes On TV Stations And Markets For WOW

"WOW – Women of Wrestling" has announced the local television stations line-up for its new incarnation through Paramount Global Distribution beginning on Sept. 17.

According to PWInsider.com, the new season's weekly episodes will be seen on either Saturdays or in the very early Sunday morning hours. In New York City, for example, it will be broadcast on WLNY Channel 55 at 11:00 p.m. ET, while in Los Angeles it will be seen at 2:00 A.M. PT on KCAL Channel 5. In Washington, D.C., it will be seen on WDCW Channel 50 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The show will have the midnight slot in four major markets: Atlanta's WUPA Channel 69, Boston's WSBK Channel 38, Cincinnati's WSTR Channel 64 and Houston's KIAH Channel 39. And WCCB Channel 18 in Charlotte, North Carolina, will offer two broadcasts per Saturday, one at 7:00 p.m. and another at 11:00 p.m. ET.

According to Paramount Global, the series has been cleared for all U.S. markets and will run on multiple station groups including the CBS-owned-and-operated stations, Sinclair Communications, Nexstar Broadcasting, Hearst Television, TEGNA Media, Weigel Broadcasting, Gray Media and Cox Television. It has also been licensed for broadcast in Canada, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

"WOW – Women of Wrestling" has a stop-and-start history that stretched across multiple platforms. According to AwfulAnnouncing.com, the first season from 2000-2001 was syndicated to local stations across the country, but the series didn't have a second season until 2013, when it turned up on YouTube and the WOW website. After three seasons as an online-exclusive show, the fifth and sixth seasons aired on AXS TV in 2019 and the seventh season was seen on Pluto TV earlier this year.