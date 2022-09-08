Ken Shamrock Addresses Whether He Would Like To Be In WWE Hall Of Fame

Ken Shamrock believes that he is due for a place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

In an interview with "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," Shamrock declared that "anybody that does anything at the highest level wants to be recognized for their greatness." And while observing that the decision is "out of my control," he felt that there should be no debate on whether he was worth of such an honor.

"I think I did enough for me to be recognized," he said. "Have you seen some of the guys that have went in there?"

Shamrock admitted that his time with the WWE was relatively brief — he was part of the roster from 1997 to 1999 — but he felt that should not disqualify him from consideration.

"Let's not even talk about the length of when I was there," he said. "Did I make it even better than it was before I left? Did I do things that were everlasting? And because being a Hall of Fame, you've got to be that above everything else — the things that you did that left an impression on the organization forever. And those are things that you look at for Hall of Fame material, not just winning championships ... The submission hold — I brought those in, I mixed them in with pro wrestling, and now everybody's doing it."

Shamrock also noted that he has been inducted into other halls of fame, adding that "if I don't get it in WWE, it's not something that I'm going to lose sleep over. Obviously, it's something important, but those are decisions that I cannot control and therefore, I just have to move on and do other things to make sure that my legacy and my life and my family are left in a better place."