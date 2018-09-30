Becky Lynch Sends Sarcastic Tweet At Charlotte, Natalya On Michelle McCool, WWE MMC Mic'd Up

- Above is the latest WWE Mixed Match Challenge "Mic'd Up" featuring The Miz, Asuka, Jinder Mahal, Alicia Fox, Bobby Lashley, Mickie James, Carmella, and R-Truth.

- In Natalya's latest column for the Calgary Sun, she spoke about her previous rivalry with Michelle McCool and how it was a big part of her wrestling career.

"Michelle was my first rivalry when I made my debut on SmackDown and she was my opponent in the first title match I ever had for the inaugural Divas Championship," Natalya wrote. "That match was at Nassau Coliseum, the same place the first ever all women's pay-per-view, Evolution, will take place on Oct. 28. Michelle was also a part of one of my favorite matches in my career, the first ever women's table match. Michelle and her tag-team partner, Layla, were the women I had to defeat to win my first championship in WWE. We've made so much history together."

- As noted, earlier this week Triple H, Charlotte, and Nikki Bella were in New York City earlier this week to be interviewed by BTIG about "Surviving and Thriving Global Media Disruption." Charlotte took a photo with Nikki with the caption "The Longest Reigning & Finals Divas Champion," Becky Lynch retweeted the photo and responded, "Current women's champion."