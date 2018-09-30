In the main event of Bellator 206, Gegard Mousasi successfully defended his middleweight championship with a second-round TKO victory over Rory MacDonald. It was Bellator's debut on the streaming service DAZN. MacDonald, the Bellator welterweight champion, was attempting to become the first man in the history of the promotion to hold two titles simultaneously.

Mousasi's size advantage was clear early on. After MacDonald connected with a jab and a leg kick, he was able to land a big right hand that got the defending champ's attention. From that point on, Mousasi utilized his stiff jab to control the distance. He snapped MacDonald's head back on multiple occasions, sometimes throwing two or three jabs at a time. MacDonald wasn't able to get any offense going as Mousasi stifled his rhythm and masterfully kept him on the outside.

At the beginning of the second round, MacDonald desperately shot for a takedown and then rolled for a leg lock, but Mousasi wound up on top. MacDonald's nose was bloodied during the scramble, and it was all Mousasi from that point on. He moved into full mount and rained down some vicious elbows. MacDonald did his best to survive, but the referee had seen enough and stopped the fight at 3:23.

After the fight, Mousasi said he believes undefeated contender Rafael Lovato Jr. deserves the next title shot. MacDonald is scheduled to defend his welterweight title against John Fitch as part of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix. His nose has caused him problems and held him out of the cage in the past, so after the damage that was done tonight it is unclear when MacDonald will be able to return to action.

Full results from the event can be found below:

- Gegard Mousasi def. Rory MacDonald via TKO (strikes) at 3:23 of Round 2 to defend the Bellator middleweight championship

- Quinton Jackson def. Wanderlei Silva via TKO (strikes) at 4:32 of Round 2

- Douglas Lima def. Andrey Koreshkov via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:04 of Round 5

- Aaron Pico def. Leandro Higo via TKO (strikes) at 3:19 of Round 1

- Keri Melendez def. Dakota Zimmerman via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

- Gaston Bolanos def. Ysidro Gutierrez via TKO (strikes) at 1:37 of Round 2

- Adam Piccolotti def. James Terry via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

- Cass Bell def. Ty Costa via submission (armbar) at 3:06 of Round 2

- Arlene Blencowe def. Amber Leibrock via TKO (strikes) at 1:23 of Round 3

- Jeremiah Labiano def. Justin Smitley via TKO (punches) at 3:28 of Round 1

- Josh San Diego def. Joe Neal via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

- Chuck Campbell def. Joseph Ramirez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

- Anthony Figueroa def. Samuel Romero via unanimous decision (29-27, 28-26, 29-26)