Recently on The Steve Austin Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin caught up with his fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T. Among many other things, Booker talked about imparting wisdom on the current and next generation of pro wrestlers. Also, Booker discussed his current role with WWE and whether another match is in the five time, five time, five time champ's future.

According to Booker, he tries not to interfere with the current generation of pro wrestlers too much, but stresses that a lot of what he did in his day still works today.

"I see guys now and they don't care about the safety of the guy they're working with. They'll just pick him up and toss him! And how did he land? And the thing is, the guy that's getting tossed, he [does not] care either, so it goes both ways [Laughs]!" Booker continued, "so it's crazy. I do try to talk to these young guys, and let them know, 'hey man, you can still… old school… I try not to cross our era with those young guys' era. It's their time. But I do try to tell them, 'hey, some of the stuff we did still works today. All you've got to do is go out there and utilize them.'"

In Booker's learned opinion, young guys have a lot to learn from pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho about being hard working and creating one's own opportunities.

"I look at a guy like Chris Jericho." Booker continued, "this guy, man, he's one of the hardest workers. He's like James Brown. Do you know what I mean? He goes out and everything that he [has] done, he [has] done it on his own and on his own accord! He has created everything as far as Chris Jericho goes. And to be able to do that, a lot of these young guys, hopefully, they can take some advice from him."

Also during the Skype session, Booker shared that he loves his current role with WWE and that he loves interacting with the youngsters.

"I'm still doing the pay-per-views." Booker said, "I was just one SmackDown, just a couple of weeks ago over in Canada, which was awesome! I got to go back out there and have some fun with New Day. I was doing the spinaroonie. I was bringing that back out. I hadn't done it in two years. I love still being a part of the company, still love being an ambassador. I love being around the young guys. They keep me young. I love being able to give them that knowledge, man, as well to push them to the next level. They need someone like [Austin] and [me] to say, 'go do your thing.' I got a chance to talk with Bray Wyatt one day. He said to me, 'hey man, no one [has] ever talked to me like this before.' Do you know what I mean? And to be able to do that with these young guys, I love it, man!"

Unlike WWE Legend Christian who famously sought one more match in WWE, Booker is not looking to WWE for one more match. Instead, the former G.I. Bro stated that he would like to have one more match, but for his own promotion, ROW.

"Well, I'll tell you right now, man, if WWE was to call me and say, 'hey Book, we want you to do a match with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin,' I'd do it!" Booker laughed. "I'd do that in a heartbeat! I've scratched every itch I've ever had in the [pro wrestling] business as far as working [goes], but I want to have one more match at Reality Of Wrestling. My students, the guys that I mentor, the guys that I coach, these guys, they've got to know that their mentor, their sensei, can still go out there and still do it. Hey, I'm still the boss and I have to go out there and show these guys that I'm still the boss! It's very important for me to do it, but only here at Reality Of Wrestling. As well as my son. He's eight years old and he asked me just last week, he goes, 'dad, what was it like when you [were] wrestling?' I had to show him some old YouTube [videos] and he goes, 'man, you [were] good! I wish I could have [seen] you.' Do you know what I mean? Let me show my son that dad can still go out there and hold his own a little bit, so that's important as well."

