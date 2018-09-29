Carmella And Zelina Vega Banter On Twitter, Former WWE Star Guest Trains At PC, Final WWE Matches

- WWE spoke with former WWE Superstar Rob Conway during his time at the WWE Performance where he spent some time as a guest trainer. Conway helped train Randy Orton during his Ohio Valley Wrestling days, so Orton helped get Conway in for a session. Conway talked a bit about his time training wrestlers in OVW and how it compared to today's WWE Performance Center.

"[Orton] had asked me what involvement I would want to stay in wrestling because my in-ring career is coming to a close, and I told him that I really enjoy helping people [and] training people, which I've done in the past," Conway said. "He let the office and WWE know that that was something I was interested in, and we went from there. ... It's so much more conducive to learning faster. I was there in the beginning stages of developmental, and to see where it's come is really light years."

- WWE continues to hype Triple H and Undertaker's upcoming match at WWE Super Show-Down by reliving some previous "final matches" between WWE Superstars. The video included: John Cena vs. Edge (Raw, 9/27/2010), The Rock vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin (WrestleMania XIX), Trish Stratus vs. Lita (Unforgiven 2006), Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio (SmackDown, 9/9/2005), and The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania XXVI).

- Zelina Vega and Carmella have started going back and forth on Twitter to most likely build up a match between Andrade "Cien" Almas / Vega and R-Truth /Carmella on Tuesday's SmackDown.

So nice that we don't have to sit thru another nauseating episode of #TruthTV All bcz @RonKillings & that PATHETIC excuse for a New Yorker @CarmellaWWE ARE LOSERS. Lost to Miz & Asuka for #MMC & again on #SDLive ?



I wouldn't give you anymore tv time either ??????? #facts #b — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) September 29, 2018