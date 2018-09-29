Cesaro Makes Appearance At NXT Live Event, Reunites With Tag Partner (Video)

At last night's NXT event in Orlando, Florida, Cesaro came out to help an old tag team partner, Kassius Ohno. Forming back in 2005, Cesaro (then known as Claudio Castagnoli and Ohno (Chris Hero) were known as the Kings of Wrestling and won tag titles in Ring of Honor, CZW, and Chikara.

Last night, Cesaro made his way out to the ring and took down Undisputed Era member, Adam Cole, giving him a Cesaro Swing as Ohno landed a low dropkick to Cole, which you can see in the video below.

Afterwards, Ohno spoke about pro wrestling and said in his 20 years in the business this is the best it's ever been and explained why.

"There's a lot of people who like to complain about things things in wrestling," Ohno said. "There's a lot of people who complain about over-saturation and a lot of people complain about different types of wrestling. But the good thing now is you can watch so many different types of wrestling all over the world."

Apparently, Ohno was celebrating 20 years in pro wrestling, so he had his old buddy join in on the celebration. Ohno tweeted out that he appreciated Sheamus putting Cesaro on loan for the evening.