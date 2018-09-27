After over a decade in the business, Chuck Taylor finally made his Ring of Honor debut in 2017. Billed as Chuckie T., he was immediately thrust into a feud with Bullet Club and that will continue this Friday at Death Before Dishonor XVI.

Ahead of the Bullet Club vs. Chaos ten-man tag match, Chuck talked with Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri where he was asked if there was a particular member of the Bullet Club he is looking forward to facing.

"Well, I've never wrestled Cody or Adam Page. I've been in a match with Adam Page but I don't think we actually touched each other," Chuck said. "I've wrestled the other three (Marty Scurll, The Young Bucks) a gazillion times but I'm interested to see what Cody's like."

ROH has attracted a hoard of new fans over the past several years. Chuck discussed what new fans can expect from Death Before Dishonor.

"You're going to see some of the best wrestlers in the world, some of the most cutting edge wrestling that you could possibly see," stated Chuck.

"You're going to see The Young Bucks which are the best tag team in the world right now. You're going to see Ishii who is my favorite tag wrestler to watch. I think he's so incredible at what he does in the ring. Okada, who doesn't have anything that's not an incredible match. Like all of his matches are amazing. You're going to see me and Trent Beretta who are going to hug each other and also be in the match.

"From everything on down, Will Ospreay and Jay Lethal is going to be an incredible match. It's going to be a great show and that Vegas crowd is going to be super fired up and they want to be there. It isn't 'oh look this is a big event, let's go.' No, everyone in that building bought a ticket because they want to be there. So, it's going to be a great show."

The ROH G1 Supercard is still months away but that hasn't stopped Chuck from looking ahead to it. He was asked what his ideal match for the event would be.

"Aw man, like a hardcore match with me and Trent against somebody for the titles," said Chuck. "That's what I want."