Corey Graves Posts Roman Reigns Throwback Photo, Group Reunites On WWE Table For 3, Kacy Catanzaro

- Above is the official WWE entrance theme for Kacy Catanzaro. Catanzaro defeated Reina Gonzalez in the first round of the WWE Mae Young Classic and will go up against Rhea Ripley in the second round.

- Following this Monday's Raw will be a new Table for 3 featuring former 3MB members: Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, and Heath Slater. Below is WWE's preview for the episode.

"It's a Table for 3MB as Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre, and Jinder Mahal get the 3-Man Band back together for the greatest reunion of all time!"

- Corey Graves posted a throwback photo (via "prehistoric flip phone") of himself, Rusev, and Roman Reigns from their WWE developmental days. In the caption Graves wrote, "Here are a couple of young guys who will probably never amount to anything."