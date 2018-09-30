Daniel Bryan Talks How WWE Stars May Enter Next Year's Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan spoke with ABC-15 Arizona about the 2019 Royal Rumble, his view of pro wrestling, and if recapturing the WWE Championship is his end goal in wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

The 2019 Royal Rumble will be at Chase Field, which is a 48,000-seat baseball stadium for the Arizona Diamondbacks:

"It's an incredible stadium. We were actually just talking about what the metamorphosis would look like. Right now, the thought is that we'd come out of the dugout. We've never had a Royal Rumble in a baseball stadium before. I'm super-psyched. I've never come out of a dugout to go into a wrestling show before."

How he views pro wrestling:

"For me, it's always about improving and evolving my own art form, and a lot of times that involves me doing other martial arts like jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, that sort of thing, and incorporating that stuff into what I do. The way I view pro wrestling is different from the way a lot of people view it as. I view it from the spectrum of martial arts. I look at it as my own martial art. For me, it's a real art form that I like to work on constantly."

See Also Daniel Bryan Still Confident About Beating CM Punk's Last UFC Opponent In MMA

If recapturing the WWE Championship is his end goal in pro wrestling:

"That's kind of what it feels like to me. But I also feel like the journey is never complete. There's never going to be this end goal where it's like, 'Okay, now I am satisfied.' It's like a musician who just always wants to play music."

Bryan also discussed his daughter and going up against The Miz. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.