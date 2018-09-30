Daniel Bryan Talks How WWE Stars May Enter Next Year's Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan spoke with ABC-15 Arizona about the 2019 Royal Rumble, his view of pro wrestling, and if recapturing the WWE Championship is his end goal in wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:
The 2019 Royal Rumble will be at Chase Field, which is a 48,000-seat baseball stadium for the Arizona Diamondbacks:
"It's an incredible stadium. We were actually just talking about what the metamorphosis would look like. Right now, the thought is that we'd come out of the dugout. We've never had a Royal Rumble in a baseball stadium before. I'm super-psyched. I've never come out of a dugout to go into a wrestling show before."
How he views pro wrestling:
"For me, it's always about improving and evolving my own art form, and a lot of times that involves me doing other martial arts like jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, that sort of thing, and incorporating that stuff into what I do. The way I view pro wrestling is different from the way a lot of people view it as. I view it from the spectrum of martial arts. I look at it as my own martial art. For me, it's a real art form that I like to work on constantly."
If recapturing the WWE Championship is his end goal in pro wrestling:
"That's kind of what it feels like to me. But I also feel like the journey is never complete. There's never going to be this end goal where it's like, 'Okay, now I am satisfied.' It's like a musician who just always wants to play music."
Bryan also discussed his daughter and going up against The Miz. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.