Frankie Kazarian On Why He Didn't Make It In WWE In 2005, What Led To TNA's Problems, John Cena

Frankie Kazarian has been in the wrestling business for two decades, and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. Kazarian has achieved considerable amount of success in major organizations such as Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling, and the Superstar recently talked to Sporting News to promote tonight's ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Frankie also opened up about his time in the WWE, and revealed that he wasn't quite ready to work for the biggest sports entertainment organization at the time. Kazarian worked a few matches on WWE programming in 2005, but asked for his release later that year.

"I couldn't do it mentally. I don't think I was mature enough and there's an awful lot you have to take in when you get to the WWE," Kazarian revealed. "If the move would've come another two or three years later, then absolutely I would've been ready. But you're not just a wrestler when you arrive there. It's run like a huge company and it becomes a place of work and you're like an employee just as much as you're a wrestler. I still wanted to just wrestle for the fun of it and I just feel at that moment that it was too serious for me and I didn't think it was going to work out."

Kazarian also talked about John Cena, whom Frankie knew since their days working together at Ultimate Pro Wrestling.

"People can say what they want about John as a performer, but for as long as I've known him, he's always been the most hardworking man in the room," Kazarian said. "His work ethic was like nothing I've ever seen before and having the chance to travel all around with him and become his friend meant a lot to me at the time. He's always wanted to be the best and it wouldn't matter what was in his way. If he wanted something he was going to have it."

After leaving the WWE in 2005, Kazarian returned to TNA in 2006, and worked for the organization until 2014, when he, along with Christopher Daniels left the company. Frankie dwelt on the problems that plagued the organization, and attributed it to a lack of managerial structure in the company.

"There are a lot of people in wrestling who love to stand up and say that Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff are to blame for the demise of TNA and that is simply not true.

"It was the management setup that caused so many problems in TNA. The wrestlers had no idea whatsoever who was running things. Was it (TNA President) Dixie Carter? Was it (founder and part-owner) Jeff Jarrett? Was it (writing team member) Vince Russo? Who do you go to if you have a problem? If you have this great creative idea you want to pitch, who do you go and speak to? Nobody knew and that was the big problem and everyone felt the same. Let me ask you this, if you want something in WWE, who do you think you go and ask? It's (Chairman) Vince McMahon. Everybody over there (WWE) knows who's in charge and nobody knew in TNA and that caused so much confusion and unrest."