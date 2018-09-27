Hiroyo Matsumoto To WWE NXT? (Video), WWE On Shawn Michaels' RAW Return, Paige - Nia Jax Bonus Scene

- Above is video of Hiroyo Matsumoto and translator Sho Funaki talking to Shadia Bseiso after her win over Rachel Evers in round 1 of The Mae Young Classic. Matusomoto will now face Toni Storm in the second round. Matsumoto says she wants to destroy everything and she knows she will win the tournament but maybe next she will take over WWE NXT.

- WWE announced the following teaser for Monday's RAW and the return of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels:

Shawn Michaels heads to final Raw before WWE Super Show-Down Sensing that Shawn Michaels will insert himself into his final battle against Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down, The Undertaker enlisted his brother Kane to watch his back in Melbourne, Australia and keep HBK at bay. As the longstanding rivalry between The Game and The Phenom continues to intensify, Michaels drops in on the final Raw before WWE Super Show-Down and will no doubt have much to say about his best friend's last dance with The Deadman. Will The Showstopper further provoke The Undertaker (and perhaps his brother) before heading Down Under?

See Also Paige Talks Being Open About Leaked Sex Tape And Failed Drug Tests, Being In A Rut For Over A Year

- Below is a Total Divas bonus clip for this week with Nia Jax offering support to Paige for her in-ring retirement speech: