How Long Is WWE Super Show-Down Scheduled For?, Daniel Bryan - NXT Match, CSR Talks Shawn Michaels

- Above is the full match between Daniel Bryan (with The Miz in his corner) and Chris Jericho from NXT in 2010. This would be Bryan's first televised match with WWE. The finish would come when Bryan tapped out to the Walls of Jericho.

- WWE Network has updated its schedule for next week and it has the WWE Super Show-Down scheduled from 5am ET until 10am ET with no pre-show. Ten matches have been announced for the event. Be sure to join us for complete live coverage early Saturday morning.

- Below is the latest Chair Shot Reality on Wrestling Inc. featuring Justin LaBar, Josh Isenberg, Juice Springsteen, and Katie Arquette. This week's playlist included: Brie Bella injuring Liv Morgan, Raw's historic low rating, WWE Super Show-Down, and Shawn Michael possibly coming out of retirement.