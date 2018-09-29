Hulk Hogan Remembers Hercules Hernandez, Superstar Picks Returning To WWE Network, Charlotte Flair

- Since being reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame in July, Hulk Hogan has been reminiscing a lot about his glory days in the World Wrestling Federation through social media. On Friday, he posted a message on Instagram remembering the late Hercules Hernandez.

On November 29, 1986, "The Hulkster" successfully defended the WWF World Heavyweight Championship against Hernandez on Saturday Night's Main Event. Hogan posted a clip of his pre-match promo and wrote, "I wish Hercules was still with us. He was tough as nails. I witnessed Hiro Matsuda torture him daily, brother."

Hernandez — real name Raymond Fernandez — died in his sleep on March 6, 2004. His cause of death was attributed to heart disease.

- Superstar Picks is returning to the WWE Network. According to WWENetworkNews.com, Superstar Picks returns on Monday with Kevin Owens presenting his all-time favorite matches.

- Charlotte Flair is Lilian Garcia's next guest on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia and she will talk about her ongoing feud with SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The interview will be available starting Monday.