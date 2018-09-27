Interesting Undertaker Appearance Announced, Taynara Conti Gets Emotional (Video), WWE - NY Jets

- Above is video of Taynara Conti talking to Sarah Schreiber after her win over Jessie Elaban in round 1 of The Mae Young Classic. She will now face Lacey Lane in the semi-finals. Conti gets emotional and says she's not dwelling on last year but she's focused on winning this year as she's coming for the win and she's coming hard.

The Brazilian Superstar said, "My biggest goal is to make my country proud of me and I'm going to do it."

- The Undertaker will make a rare signing appearance on Saturday, November 17 at the Frank & Sons Collectibles Show in Los Angeles. This is the day before the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Staples Center. WWE has not officially announced Taker for Survivor Series as of this writing.

- WWE and the NFL's New York Jets have announced Big Show, Curt Hawkins and Bayley for a special Kids Day football celebration on Sunday, October 7 at MetLife Stadium. Details are below: