Jay Lethal On Will Ospreay: "The Best High-Flyer That I've Ever Seen In My Entire Life"

ROH World Champion Jay Lethal spoke with Sporting News about being a two-time ROH World Champion, Will Ospreay, and paying tribute to "Macho Man" Randy Savage at "All In." Here are some of the highlights:

His opponent at ROH Death Before Dishonor, Will Ospreay:

"Right now, Will Ospreay is the best high-flyer that I've ever seen in my entire life. I look forward to stepping into the ring with him again. We had a short television [match] once before and I loved every second of it and now we get to do it on a brand new stage on pay-per-view. We get to see what each other has got and how our chemistry is. The match should be really special."

Being a two-time ROH World Champion:

"To be performing at such a high level that makes the Ring of Honor office to make them feel that they should put the belt on this person is an extreme honor. It can't get any better than that. They liked what I did with the belt the first time and you're still performing at that level and let's go with them again. The first time could have been a lucky fluke, but the second time really proves that you are doing something right. The company entrusts you to represent them well and it is the highest promotion possible."

Giving a tribute to "Macho Man" Randy Savage in his ROH World Championship Match at "All In":

"The one thing on the show I didn't want to do was in any way belittle or demean the Ring of Honor World Championship because I am the ROH World Champion, which is an extremely high honor. Being a World Champion in any promotion is that corner you always seen, but never gotten too. The last thing I wanted to do is make the title seem any less important by not going out there and delivering one of the hardest-fought battles that I've ever had. But then I started to think every match on the show is going to be one of the hardest-fought battles they have ever had. You got guys like The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Cody. To go out there and try to outdo some of the best wrestlers in the world would be a daunting task. I thought about what I could bring to the table that none of those people could. It was decided that we would go with the 'Macho Man' tribute. I loved every second of it and I'll never forget it."

Lethal also discussed more about becoming champion.