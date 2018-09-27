As noted, Joey Janela injured his knee at an independent wrestling event this past weekend after he hit a cross body dive from the top rope and had landed badly on his left leg on the floor. After the event, Janela tweeted, "My knee is pretty swollen, but the good news is I can slightly bend it, slightly turn it and put pressure on it and baby step walk on it."

Janela had an MRI done this week posted an update on Twitter. Janela said that he completely tore and destroyed his PCL and MCL, an ACL sprain and several other issues. Janela said that he will need surgery and will be "out for a long while."

"This summer - the last two years - has been great, I never thought I'd make it this far in my wrestling career," Janela said. "When I come back, six - ten months from now, I'm going to be better than ever. Thank you!"

Thank you Fans, Friends, Wrestlers & Promoters for reaching out the past few days, it's really has gotten me through! ?? Really had no clue of how damaged it was but here's the update to all that fun stuff! ?? see you down the road, Take care! Love you all! pic.twitter.com/8tHBO8qBKz — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 26, 2018

