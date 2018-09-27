John Cena Posts Cryptic Tweet Ahead Of WWE Super Show-Down

16–time world champion John Cena has taken some time off from the WWE, and is currently focusing on projects outside the wrestling business. With Cena working on his Hollywood career, the former WWE Champion has been taken up a part-time role in the company. He will return to the ring in Australia next month for the WWE Super Show-Down.

Cena is scheduled to team up with Bobby Lashley, and the duo will face the team of Kevin Owens and Elias. John has been keeping himself busy ahead of the event, as the Superstar recently visited China and is arguably in the best shape of his life. But before he joins the rest of the WWE crew, Cena took to social media and recently posted a cryptic tweet, resulting in people speculating about his future in the WWE.

Cena posted, "Nothing lasts forever. When doing something you love make sure to be present and enjoy it. That way if and when it ends, you can look back with fond memories instead of regret."

WWE Super Show–Down will emanate from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia on October 6th. Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the show.