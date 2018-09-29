Jon Jones On Why Daniel Cormier Isn't Answering For USADA, Conor McGregor Inspired "Venom" Character

- Tom Hardy is one of the top actors in Hollywood today, but even he needed some inspiration to play the lead role in the upcoming movie Venom. Hardy, who takes on the character of Eddie Brock, told RTE Entertainment recently that former UFC champion Conor McGregor was an inspiration for his role.

Brock, a fictional journalist, turns into the anti-hero known as Venom during the film. Hardy previously played Bane in the film "The Dark Knight Rises."

"I don't think he'd be bothered, really," Hardy replied. "Conor doesn't strike me as the type of person who might be that bothered! "It was not Venom: he was not based on him. There were more elements of Eddie Brock which needed to be pinned on somebody who's incredibly handy physically. And, obviously, Conor is incredibly handy physically.

"There was an aspect the studio wanted somebody who could fight, which they always do in these sort of hero movies. They want somebody who can have a scrap. Conor obviously wants to have a scrap with everybody, so that's useful."

Venom is set to hit theaters on Friday, a day before McGregor returns to the Octagon to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229.

- There was no chance Jon Jones was going to let Daniel Cormier's message about avoiding USADA go without a reply. The former UFC light heavyweight champion went after "DC" on Instagram recently, bringing up the first two fights between the rivals.

"You mad, Bro? USADA keeps calling but you're not going to pick up the phone because the second you hear them say I'm innocent is the instant the illusion you've created shatters," Jones wrote. "Then it's all real AGAIN and that's not a step you're willing to take. Instead you wrap yourself in your fake belt and keep telling yourself the shin that slammed into your face and the performance that buried you once again was enhanced. The fact you can't beat me kills you and it stops you from picking up that phone. If you answer it then the nightmare becomes reality.

"Then again, maybe you do pick up, accept the truth that you were defeated by a superior fighter and that gives you peace. Or it goes another way and you get motivated to try a third time and that will save me the hassle of having to dig you up before I bury you."