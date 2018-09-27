Keith Lee - Kona Reeves Backstage Altercation (Video), WWE Mixed Match Challenge Nominated, Auction

- Above is alternate footage of the incident between Kona Reeves and Keith Lee on last night's WWE NXT episode to set up a future match between the two.

- WWE announced the following on Mixed Match Challenge being nominated for a Streamy Award:

WWE Mixed Match Challenge nominated for Streamy Award WWE Mixed Match Challenge, which you can catch on Facebook Watch every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET, has been nominated for a Streamy Award in the sports category. Also nominated for the prestigious award are Kevin Hart's "Cold as Balls," F2 Finding Football, Donut Media and Kevin Durant. The Streamy Awards recognize the best creators, content and marketing in online video. For the 8th annual awards, the Streamys have partnered with YouTube as an official sponsor. The 8th Annual Streamy Awards will be held on Monday, Oct. 22 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, visit https://www.streamys.org/

- WWE still has several unique items up for sale on their auction site to benefit Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month as the campaign comes to an end. They tweeted the following reminder: