Kofi Kingston Talks Learning From His Time With CM Punk, Breaking WWE Record

Earlier this week, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston became the WWE Superstar with the most days as tag team champion at 954. Billy Gunn has 953 days and WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Fuji has 932 days.

ESPN wrote up an article on Kingston's latest wrestling achievement and spoke with the New Day member about his reigns as tag team champion and breaking the record.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I set the goal to be the longest-reigning tag-team champion," Kingston said. "I'm lucky and blessed to have so many tag-team championships."

Kingston has won tag titles alongside Big E, Xavier Woods, R-Truth, Evan Bourne, and CM Punk. In regards to Punk, Kingston said Punk taught him what was necessary to get to the next level in wrestling.

"I learned so much from him," Kingston responded. "Learned so much about what it takes to be a star."

With the New Day, Kingston said it's not about just being included in a tag division, it's about making it a must-see part of WWE each week.

"These days, tag teams work for the division," Kingston said. "We worked hard to develop the division. We wanted to make the tag-team division the premier division."

The New Day will be defending their titles against The Bar at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.