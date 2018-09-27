Lita On If Evolution Is A One-Off Match, If She'll Have Any Surprises In Store

WWE Hall of Famer Lita will have her first singles match in over six years when she takes on Mickie James at Evolution. This will mark Lita's second official match of the year as she also competed in the Women's Royal Rumble in January.

Lita talked with Planeta Wrestling about her Evolution appearance and if this could lead to more WWE matches down the road.

"If you follow WWE at all, I think the one thing that is consistent is: you never know. As a fan and as a performer, each time I go in I look at it as a mom as I'm happy with my chapter outside of wrestling," Lita said. "But at the same time, every time I do go back, it feels like home and you just jump right back in.

"You go in with it being the idea of a one-time thing, but it's likely and potentially that the excitement of it or the crowd's response to it could turn it into something more than a one-off. Like my life in general, I just take it all as it comes. So, we'll see."

Lita's appearance at the Royal Rumble was a surprise and she was asked if fans could expect more surprises from her at Evolution.

"For sure, but they wouldn't be surprises if I told you right now," stated Lita. "At this point in my career I'm not just representing myself, but beyond that because of the platform of WWE being so big and to get a chance to say more than just something about you is important. So, I'll come up with something for sure to surprise you guys.

Lita last wrestled at the Royal Rumble and she wore gear that said #TIMESUP. At Evolution, Lita will look for revenge on Mickie James, who defeated her in the former's retirement match in 2006.

