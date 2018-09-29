Madison Rayne Says She Nearly Quit Wrestling Before This Year's Successful Run

Madison Rayne spoke with the Mirror about where she was at mentally before getting back into wrestling, being a free agent for most of 2018, and signing with Ring of Honor. Here are some of the highlights:

Almost quitting wrestling before having her successful 2018:

"It was roughly a year ago that I sat down on my couch in my living room with my husband and had a really tough conversation, where we tried to discuss if maybe my career was coming to a close and what that was going to look like, or if I was going to take any frustrations I had and any bit of second-guessing myself that I was doing and I was going to flip that on its head, make it a positive, totally change who I was and make a drastic turn in my career path.

"I think in moments like that, where you're questioning what's next, is where you really dig deep to find yourself and figure out what you want and what you're still able to provide to the business. I am so glad that I was able to do that, that I got to that point mentally where I thought for a second that maybe I was to look towards retirement, because I very quickly realized that I wanted to do the complete opposite. I think that's been probably the most contributing factor in my insanely successful 2018, because then I made that decision to change myself and elevate my game, that's when opportunities started coming left and right.

"I'm not just saying this because of the position that I'm in now, but I knew early on when I was being given all of these opportunities, I was going to take them all and be grateful for all of them and do everything I could with them ... but for the better part of a year in my heart, I kinda knew where I was going to end up was in Ring of Honor."

The opportunities that came to her this year once she decided to get back to wrestling:

"I don't want to toot my own horn and say that I was sought after by everyone and highly in demand but I am thankful for and humbled by all of the opportunities that this year has presented me. I've been able to work for IMPACT Wrestling, compete once again for the Knockouts Championship, which is very special to me and has held a large portion of important moments in my career, and to finally have been able to wrestle for WWE and be part of something as big as the Mae Young Classic, which has been a highlight of my career. Earlier this summer being able to compete for the Women of Honor championship was incredible and to be part of that first tournament to crown the first ever WOH champion and then to be part of 'All In,' which was such an incredible, history-making moment... it's just all felt really good."

Signing with Ring of Honor:

"When it came down to making the decision for what was best for me and my career, it just felt like ROH was that perfect fit. There's just something very special about the locker room and for me at this point in my career, being part of good energy and being a part of something bigger than myself [is important]. I think helping grow Women of Honor in the way I hope I was able to help grow the Knockouts division, that's what feels good to me, that's what feels right. Ring of Honor have always brought something different and something special to the table and I'm looking forward to the next year. I'm equal parts excited and nervous for what's to come. My gut told me Ring of Honor was where I needed to call home moving forward."

Rayne also discussed her early days in wrestling and more on the ROH Women of Honor division. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.