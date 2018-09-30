Wrestling Inc.

Matt Riddle Wrestles In Final Indie Match, Zelina Vega Celebrates Career Milestone, Buddy Murphy

By Joshua Gagnon | September 30, 2018

- Above, Jack Gallagher took on Buddy Murphy to retain his "King of the Hill" status on UFC 3. Murphy ended up taking on Gallagher three times and losing in all three fights.

- As noted, Matt Riddle had his final indie show today for PROGRESS at Wembley Arena where he lost to Mark Haskins. Unfortunately for Riddle that was the only thing he lost as one of his flip flops have gone missing at the event. Riddle made his NXT in-ring debut earlier this month in Sanford, Florida.




- Yesterday, Zelina Vega noted she's been wrestling for ten years and gave a shout-out to Andrade "Cien" Almas for being "the best partner I could ever ask for."


