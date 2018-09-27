Michael Cole Hosts MYC Face-Off (Video), Royal Rumble 2019, Daniel Bryan Pitches, Takeover War Games

- Above is video of Michael Cole introducing the competitors for the second round of the 2018 Mae Young Classic. The second round participants face off with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix in the middle. Renee Young calls the action as Cole makes the introductions. The semi-finals will kick off next Wednesday night at 9pm ET on the WWE Network.

As noted, matches confirmed for the semi-finals are: Meiko Satomura vs. Mercedes Martinez, Lacey Lane vs. Taynara Conti, Toni Storm vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto and Mia Yim vs. Kaitlyn on the left side of the brackets, and Tegan Nox vs. Nicole Matthews, Rhea Ripley vs. Kacy Catanzaro, Io Shirai vs. Zeuxis and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Xia Li on the right side.

- The Staples Center in Los Angeles recently noted that the start time for WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" has been bumped up from 4:15pm to 3:15pm local time. Doors will now open at 1:45pm local time instead of 2:45pm. War Games returns during WWE Survivor Series weekend from Los Angeles. No word yet on the official card but WWE should start confirming matches soon. It looks like Takeover will begin on the WWE Network between 6:30 and 7:30pm ET that night, depending on what they do with the pre-show.

See Also WWE Planning Major Match For Royal Rumble Or Survivor Series

- Daniel Bryan threw out the ceremonial first pitch for Wednesday's MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, as seen in the video below. Bryan was there to confirm 2019 WWE Royal Rumble tickets going on sale Friday, October 12. No word yet on the code for the pre-sale earlier in the week but we will keep you updated.

Below are photos and videos of Bryan at the game, talking about SmackDown coming to Fox in 2019, his rivalry with The Miz, baseball and more:

Wrestling superstar and AZ resident @WWEDanielBryan gives @Jody_Jackson the shortened version of his feud with @MikeTheMiz ... and now he's going to punch him in the face. pic.twitter.com/xjAxASKXo7 — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) September 27, 2018

WWE superstar @WWEDanielBryan threw out tonight's ceremonial first pitch.



Did he throw a strike?



YES! YES! YES! YES!



(Caught the corner.) pic.twitter.com/ofH5ZrDy1v — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 27, 2018