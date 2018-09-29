Mickie James Ponders CM Punk Pairing In 2005, Brothers Of Destruction Top 10 Moments, WWE Shop Sale

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the best of The Brothers of Destruction. As noted, Kane will be in Undertaker's corner at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6 when Taker goes up against Triple H (with Shawn Michaels in his corner).

- WWE Shop's weekend sale is $5, $10, and $15 on select merchandise. No code is needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale ends on September 30 at 11:59pm PT.

- On Twitter, a fan sent Mickie James a photo of her working with CM Punk in a dark match before an episode of Raw in 2005. James responded she "often wondered how our careers would have been different had they gone forward with this pairing and entrance into the WWE." James would instead start up her long rivalry with Trish Stratus while Punk would eventually make his debut in WWE's ECW brand in 2006.

#fbf @CMPunk @MickieJames @WWE found an old gem I took in Cleveland way back to 2005 dark match prior to RAW.

Look familiar to anyone??? pic.twitter.com/ZuCO927296 — Mike (@MikeinPA1) September 28, 2018