Neville Has Reportedly Gone "Off The Grid" And Is Not Responding To Promoters

While Neville is reportedly free to wrestle anywhere since receiving his WWE release in August, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Neville has not been responding to promoters as best as they can tell, and has esentially gone "off the grid."

PWInsider had reported that Neville was spotted in Pittsburgh around the time of his release in August. WWE sends their talent to Pittsburgh for medical testing, so the timing for that is interesting to say the least.

Neville was reportedly previously in talks with some promotions, however said that he wasn't ready to start yet due to legal issues. Will Ospreay had recently called out the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion on Twitter.

Neville had been unhappy with WWE creative and tried to get his release when he quit the company back in October of 2017. WWE officials did not grant the release when he quit because they didn't want to set a precedent where talents under contract could walk out and go to New Japan Pro Wrestling, which is where it was expected Neville would end up. Neville's contract was then frozen for ten months before his release was granted.