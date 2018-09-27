Aleister Black Attacker Storyline Update, Kevin Owens Featured On "My Son Is A WWE Superstar", Stock

- Above is the latest episode of My Son Is a WWE Superstar, featuring Kevin Owens and his parents - Suzanne and Terry Steen.

- WWE stock was up 1.09% today, closing at $96.08 per share. Today's high was $96.69 and the low was $95.00.

- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal noted last night that he is close to finishing the investigation in to who attacked Aleister Black back in the summer. It's believed that Black will be back in action in time for "Takeover: War Games II" during WWE Survivor Series weekend, and that he will face who is revealed as the attacked.

Below is video of Nikki Cross interrupting Sarah Schreiber's backstage interview with The Undisputed Era, saying she knows who attacked Black.