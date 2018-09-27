Wrestling Inc.

Next Week's WWE 205 Live Matches, Triple H Vs. The Undertaker Collection Intro, Charles Robinson

By Marc Middleton | September 27, 2018

- Above is the intro for the new WWE Network Collection on Triple H vs. The Undertaker.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced TJP vs. Kalisto and Jack Gallagher vs. Akira Tozawa for next Wednesday's 205 Live episode.

- WWE referee Charles Robinson assisted the Charlotte Knights minor league baseball game with their Hurricane Florence collection drive on Wednesday. They tweeted this shot of Lil' Naitch helping out:


