Next Week's WWE 205 Live Matches, Triple H Vs. The Undertaker Collection Intro, Charles Robinson

- Above is the intro for the new WWE Network Collection on Triple H vs. The Undertaker.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick has announced TJP vs. Kalisto and Jack Gallagher vs. Akira Tozawa for next Wednesday's 205 Live episode.

- WWE referee Charles Robinson assisted the Charlotte Knights minor league baseball game with their Hurricane Florence collection drive on Wednesday. They tweeted this shot of Lil' Naitch helping out: