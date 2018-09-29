NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder

NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed will take place on Sunday from Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. Remember to join us at 8:00pm ET for live coverage!
Headlining the card, Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii will take on Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi. The IWGP United States and Tag Team Championships will also be defended. Below is the full card for tomorrow's show:
Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega
IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP
Juice Robinson (c) vs. Cody
IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny
IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE TOURNAMENT - SEMI-FINALS
Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll
Hiroshi Tanahashi and KUSHIDA vs. Jay White and Gedo
Tetsuya Naito, EVIL and SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Killer Elite Squad
Flip Gordon, Chris Sabin and Jeff Cobb vs. Best Friends and Hirooki Goto
Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels vs. Chase Owens and Hangman Page
ACH, Ryusuke Taguchi and Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Roppongi 3K
You can watch the show live on NJPW World (about $9 to sign-up). AXS TV will be airing the event on Friday, October 5 at 8pm ET.