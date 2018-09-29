NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder

NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed will take place on Sunday from Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. Remember to join us at 8:00pm ET for live coverage!

Headlining the card, Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii will take on Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi. The IWGP United States and Tag Team Championships will also be defended. Below is the full card for tomorrow's show:

Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega

IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Juice Robinson (c) vs. Cody

IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE TOURNAMENT - SEMI-FINALS

Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll

Hiroshi Tanahashi and KUSHIDA vs. Jay White and Gedo

Tetsuya Naito, EVIL and SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Killer Elite Squad

Flip Gordon, Chris Sabin and Jeff Cobb vs. Best Friends and Hirooki Goto

Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels vs. Chase Owens and Hangman Page

ACH, Ryusuke Taguchi and Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Roppongi 3K

You can watch the show live on NJPW World (about $9 to sign-up). AXS TV will be airing the event on Friday, October 5 at 8pm ET.