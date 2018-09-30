NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Live Coverage: Juice Robinson Vs. Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega In Action

Welcome to the Wrestling Inc's live coverage of NJPW G1 Special, which will begin at 8pm ET! You can watch on NJPW World (about $9 to sign-up). Just a note for new subscribers: You'll be charged at sign-up and NJPW then charges all of their active subscribers on the 1st of each month, regardless of how long they've used the service. This event will air again on AXS TV on Friday, October 5 at 8pm ET.

All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below.

Below is the full card for the show:

Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega

IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Juice Robinson (c) vs. Cody

IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Young Bucks (c) vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

IWGP JR. HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE TOURNAMENT - SEMI-FINALS

Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll

Hiroshi Tanahashi and KUSHIDA vs. Jay White and Gedo

Tetsuya Naito, EVIL and SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Killer Elite Squad

Flip Gordon, Chris Sabin and Jeff Cobb vs. Best Friends and Hirooki Goto

Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels vs. Chase Owens and Hangman Page

ACH, Ryusuke Taguchi and Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Roppongi 3K