PROGRESS Hello Wembley Results: Tyler Bate Vs. Walter, Matt Riddle And Pete Dunne In Action

Earlier today, PROGRESS Hello Wembley took place from Wembley Arena in front of 4,750 fans, which is a record for the promotion. In the main event Walter retained the PROGRESS World Championship by defeating Tyler Bate.

Below are the full results:

* Chuck Mambo wins Battle Royale (Pre-Show)

* Mark Haskins defeated Matt Riddle

* Jinny (c) defeated Toni Storm and Millie McKenzie (PROGRESS Women's Championship). Post-match, Jordynne Grace showed up and cleared the ring.

* Trent Seven defeated Doug Williams (c) to win the PROGRESS Atlas Championship. Due to the match stipulation, Williams announced his retirement.

Legendary end to a legendary career. There's never going to be another Doug Williams pic.twitter.com/2UV4gS2AKF — Wrestling Memes (@Wrestling_Memes) September 30, 2018

* Jimmy Havoc defeated Paul Robinson (No DQ Match)

"When I bleed, I want all to see". pic.twitter.com/DnZcIsONA2 — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) September 30, 2018

* Aussie Open defeated Bandido and Flamita (c), The 198 (Flash Morgan Webster and "Wild Boar" Mike Hitchman), CCKampf (Chris Brookes and Timothy Thatcher), Sexy Starr (David Starr and Jack Sexsmith), Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson), Anti Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne and Los Federales Santos Junior), and Connor Mills and Maverick Mayhew (Tornado Tag Match for the PROGRESS Tag Team Championship)

* Pete Dunne defeated Ilja Dragunov

* Eddie Dennis defeated Mark Andrews

* Walter (c) defeated Tyler Bate (PROGRESS World Championship)