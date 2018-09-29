ROH Episode 366 Recap: Jay Lethal In Action, Adam Page Vs. Kenny King, Jeff Cobb

A recap is shown of the closing of last week's show featuring a challenge by Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham to Silas Young & Bully Ray.

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. The Boys and Best Friends (Barreta & Chuckie T) make their entrances.

The Boys vs. Best Friends (Chuckie T & Baretta)

Chuckie kicks one of The Boys. The Boy hits a head-scissors before dropkicking Chuckie. Baretta eventually clotheslines one of The Boys. Chuckie connects with a Jumping Knee Strike. Chuckie & Baretta go for simultaneous pile-drivers, The Boys get out of them. Chuckie connects with a boot to one of The Boys. Baretta hits a Dudebuster on one of The Boys as Chuckie hits a pile-driver on the other. Chuckie & Baretta score the three count.

Winners: Best Friends (Chuckie T & Baretta)

Kenny King and Bullet Club's Adam Page make their entrances.

Kenny King vs. Adam Page

They lock up. Page briefly locks in a headlock. They exchange wrist-locks. King locks in a headlock, Page sends him to the ropes. King hits a drop-toe-hold on Page. They eventually exchange strikes. King hits the ropes. Page connects with a Rolling Elbow to King. Page goes for the Rite Of Passage, King rolls Page up with his feet on the ropes for a two count. King goes for the Royal Flush, Page reverse it into a pin attempt. King reverses that into a pin attempt of his own, hooking the tights of Page for the win.

Winner: Kenny King

Dante Caballero and Brian Johnson make their entrances.

Top Prospect Tournament Match:

Dante Caballero vs. Brian Johnson

They exchange wrist-locks. Johnson dropkicks Caballero. Jeff Cobb comes to the ring. Cobb hits a Back Suplex on Caballero. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: No Contest

Jeff Cobb headbutts Johnson. Cobb slams Johnson to the mat. Cobb grabs a microphone. Cobb declares that the Top Prospect Tournament is over. Cobb says that he is the Top Prospect.

Silas Young & Bully Ray make their entrances. Jonathan Gresham & ROH World Champion Jay Lethal make their entrances.

Silas Young & Bully Ray vs. Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal

Ray & Gresham start the match. Ray tags Young in right away. Young & Gresham lock up. Young backs Gresham up to the toppers. They exchange wrist-locks. Late in the match, Gresham hits a German Suppler on Young. Lethal ascends the turnbuckles. Lethal hits an Elbow Drop on Young. Gresham hits a Shooting Star Press from off the top turnbuckle on Young. Ray pushes Lethal into Gresham to break a pinball attempt on Young. Ray dumps Lethal over the top rope to ringside. Ray lowbrows Gresham out of sight of the referee. Young connects with a knee strike to Gresham. Young hits Misery on Young. Young pins Gresham for the win.

Winners: Silas Young & Bully Ray

A video package hyping Death Before Dishonor is shown as the show comes to a close.

