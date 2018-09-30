Ruby Riott Sends A Message To Ronda Rousey, Batista - Eddie Guerrero Throwback, WWE - Instagram

- Above, Batista helped himself to Eddie Guerrero's dinner before their tag title match on an episode of SmackDown in 2005. The duo would take on Road Warrior Animal and Heidienereich for the titles, but MNM would interfere to cause a DQ finish. As noted, Batista will be making his return on the 1000th episode of SmackDown on October 16 as part of the Evolution reunion.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Pete Dunne (with Trent Seven and Tyler Bate), Cesaro (with Sheamus and The New Day), Lacey Evans, and Carmella.

- As noted, Ruby Riott will take on Ronda Rousey on this week's Raw. Riott tweeted out a message to the current WWE Raw Women's Champion.