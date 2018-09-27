Scarlett Bordeaux AAA Debut Topping Most WWE Videos On Youtube, MLW Title Matches, Wrestler In Movie

- Scarlett Bordeaux made her AAA debut in Cancun earlier this month, teaming with Keira and La Hiedra defeating Lady Shani, Lady Maravilla and Vanilla Vargas, which you can watch above. The video was uploaded on AAA's official YouTube account on September 15th, and is already nearing 2.4 million views. There have been nearly 250 videos uploaded on WWE's YouTube channel since September 15th, and only 6 have had more views than Bordeaux's AAA debut.

- MJF will defend the World Middleweight Championship in a triple threat elimination style title bout against Jimmy Yuta and Jason Cade at MLW FURY ROAD next Thursday, which is an MLW Fusion TV taping. Also at the event, MLW World Champion Low Ki (presented by Salina de la Renta) will defend his title against Daga (cornered by Konnan). Tickets start at just $20 at MLWtickets.com.

- Lexi Gomez, who is a Team Vision Dojo student who has appeared on Impact Wrestling as an Undead Bridesmaid, will make her theatrical debut starring in In Love with the Other Man. Gomez plays the lead as a married women with three children. She ends up leaving her cheating husband for a new lover. The movie is screening tonight in Orlando, you can get more details or purchase tickets on their official Facebook page.

Gomez has been acting since the age of 10. She made her wrestling debut at 18 this past January in a loss to Amber Nova. Gomez will return to the ring on Friday, October 5th against former WWE NXT wrestler Zeda Zhang at the Team Vision Dojo for "I Believe in Wrestling".