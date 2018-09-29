SmackDown Star Demands A Match, WWE Asks About Dean Ambrose Turning On The Shield, WWE 2K19

- Above is a look at WWE 2K19's Towers Mode and "Million Dollar Challenge" featuring AJ Styles.

- On this week's Raw, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler attempted to pull Dean Ambrose away from The Shield and towards their group. Near the end of the show, Ambrose ended up in the middle of both factions, but would go to Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to close out the night. On Instagram, WWE asked fans, "Did you think Dean Ambrose would turn on The Shield?" Strowman, McIntyre, and Ziggler will face The Shield at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6.

- Yesterday, Shelton Benjamin called out SmackDown General Manager Paige to get him off the bench and let him fight. Benjamin's last match on SmackDown was in a loss to Jeff Hardy on August 14. As of this writing, Benjamin hasn't received a response.