Spoilers For ROH Death Before Dishonor TV Tapings (9/29): New Champion Crowned

Here are the results from last night's ROH Death Before Dishonor TV tapings from Las Vegas. (H/T @MrJacobCohen)

* Shane Taylor defeated Cheeseburger (Dark Match)

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Beer City Bruiser (Dark Match)

* Luchasaurus defeated Hyperstreak

* The Kingdom heads out, forces Ring Announcer Bobby Cruise to list off Matt Taven's achievements.

* Kenny King defeated Chase Owens

* Shane Taylor vs. Flip Gordon doesn't take place after Bully Ray, Silas Young, and Taylor all just beat up on Gordon. They challenge people to come out from the back and help Gordon, nobody comes out.

* Nick Aldis defeated Christopher Daniels (HonorClub Exclusive)

* The Briscoes (c) defeated Coast 2 Coast (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Jeff Cobb defeated Punishment Martinez (c) to become the new ROH World TV Champion

* Tenille Dashwood cuts a promo in the ring, says she's not doing well physically, has an autoimmune disease, skin condition, and need surgery to repair a shoulder injury.

* Marty Scurll defeated Chris Sabin

* Brandi Rhodes defeated Heather Monroe

* Hangman Page defeated Scorpio Sky

* Shane Taylor defeated Eli Isom. Post-match, Cheeseburger and Flip Gordon out to make the save. Gordon beats up Taylor with a chair and says he'll get extreme with Bully Ray any match, anywhere. Next week in Philadelphia, Bully and Gordon will each bring a wrestler, if Bully's guy wins (it will be Silas Young), Bully gets to do whatever to Gordon and vice versa.

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham defeated Justin "Thunder" Liger and KUSHIDA

* Cody (c) defeated Willie Mack (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* Young Bucks defeated The Addiction, Best Friends, and SANADA / EVIL

* Young Bucks, Cody, Page in the ring to thank the fans, first time they've been together since "All In." Fans with an "All In" chant, Cody teased "All In 2" with a hand signal. They mention there's a lot of speculation about where they're going next and the last few years have been great. They continued that if ROH returns to Vegas they don't want to see any empty seats, it better be sold out.