Knockout Returns To Impact Wrestling, New Bound For Title Match Announced, Impact Tapings Presale

- As seen in the video above, Taya Valkyrie returned to Impact Wrestling on tonight's show and challenged Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard to a match for her title at Bound For Glory. Blanchard accepted, and the two will square off at the pay-per-view on Sunday, October 14th. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the show.

- Unfortunately our recap of this week's Impact Wrestling is delayed and will be on the site on Friday. We will be back to doing live recaps as the show airs next week.

- As we reported in August, Impact Wrestling will be holding television tapings in Las Vegas from November 11-13. The shows will take place at Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall. The pre-sale is underway here while the company stated that general admission tickets will go on sale soon. You can purchase front row seats for all three nights for just $75.00.

- Just a reminder that the day before the tapings start on Saturday, November 10th, FSW is hosting an Impact Wrestling Tryout and Seminar with Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore and Creative Director Sonjay Dutt at the FSW Arena in Las Vegas. Top participants will be chosen to be a part of the tapings. For more information contact Joe DeFalco at [email protected]