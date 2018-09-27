Tenille Dashwood On The Importance Of Winning The Women Of Honor World Title, Facing Sumie Sakai

Former WWE Superstar Tenille Dashwood has made quite a splash on the independent scene since leaving the company and came agonizingly close to winning the ROH Women of Honor World title earlier this year. Sumie Sakai defeated Dashwood in the semi – finals of the tournament, and went on to become the inaugural ROH Women of Honor Champion.

Tenille will have the opportunity to get her hands on the title this Friday at the Death Before Dishonor pay–per–view, and Ring of Honor recently posted "10 Questions With Tenille Dashwood", where the Superstar talked about what it means to become the Women of Honor Champion, and her thoughts on facing Sumie Sakai.

Talking about the importance of the ROH Women Of Honor Championship, Dashwood talked about wanting to win a major title in the industry.

"Although I've achieved a lot in my career so far, there's also so much more I want to do. I've never held a championship at a professional level. I came to ROH to do what I love and that is to wrestle. I think my passion for wrestling and this business is clear to any fan out there. I don't feel I need to prove myself to them, but I do need to prove to myself that I can do this."

Dashwood also spoke about facing Sumie Sakai at Death Before Dishonor, and sent a message to the champion.

"In my head, that Women of Honor championship has been mine ever since the tournament was first announced. The last time we went face to face during the tournament I was left empty-handed and disappointed. I couldn't bring myself to step in the ring and congratulate Sumie that night because I felt I like I should have won. I felt like I let myself down and I let my fans down. I respect Sumie, but I don't plan on letting that happen again."